My Hero Academia: You’re Next Drops New Trailer With Official Synopsis

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is looking ahead to its international release with the launch of its English subtitled trailer and official synopsis. My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains in Season 7’s new episodes airing this Summer, but in Japan the anime will be returning to theaters with its fourth feature film featuring a new major battle. The new film takes place in between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime, and will be introducing a villainous take on All Might as its central foe.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be hitting theaters across Japan later this August, and will be hitting theaters in North America later this Fall. With the new film preparing to hit worldwide, My Hero Academia: You’re Next has released a new English subbed trailer to give fans a much better idea of what to expect from Deku and the others’ next major fight. For further details, TOHO Animation has also shared the official synopsis for the new film as well.

What Is My Hero Academia: You’re Next?

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in the United States and Canada in English subtitled and dubbed audio beginning on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases the film as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.