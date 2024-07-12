My Hero Academia: You’re Next Reveals Its Mafia-Style Villains

What is a good villain without good henchmen anyway? In the first three films of the My Hero Academia franchise, the big bads of each movie had their own respective goons that would cause problems for the students of UA Academy. It seems that the mysterious Dark Might will be no different as various underlings have been featured in the lead-up to the movie hitting Japan next month. Revealing a closer look at the mob-style villains, My Hero Academia is letting fans examine the antagonists that clearly have an affinity for the mob while backing up All Might’s dark doppelganger.

The mafia-style villains are known as the Gorrini Family and while the movie has yet to break down their Quirks, they appear menacing enough to offer a challenge to the anime crime fighters. When it comes to “Dark Might” there are still plenty of questions surrounding the mysterious foe as the only thing fans know so far is that he sports both a similar appearance and powerset to the former Symbol of Peace. While we’ve seen the likes of Deku and his young allies increase the strength of their Quirks in recent days, taking on a being who is on the same level as All Might is going to be no easy task.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gorrini Family Revealed

My Hero Academia: You’re Next revealed new images that take a closer look at the Gorrini Family. In the first image, you can spot the likes of Hugo (Ken Uno), Jill (Voice Actor Unknown), Kamil (Yuki Ono), and Deborah (Minako Kotobuki). In the second image, you can see Paulo (Yusuke Kobayashi), Simon (Michitake Kikuchi), and Bruno (Masaki Terasoma).

If you want to learn more about My Hero Academia’s fourth film, here’s how Studio Bones describes the movie on the official website, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

Want to learn more about You’re Next’s bizarre villains? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on UA Academy.