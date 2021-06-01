My Next Life as a Villainess Reveals New Season 2 Visual and Cast Additions

✖

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! has revealed a key visual and cast additions for the second season of the series! Following the successful debut of the anime's first season last Spring, it was quickly confirmed that a second season was in the works for a release this year. After further confirming a Summer 2021 scheduled release for the new season, My Next Life as a Villainess X (the official title for the second season of the anime) revealed that it will finally be returning later this July.

My Next Life as a Villainess will be premiering its second season on July 2nd, and to celebrate the confirmation of its premiere date, the season also revealed a new key visual featuring the returning and new faces that we'll be seeing with the next season. Together with this new visual, the series also announced new additions to the cast that will fill out this ever expanding roster. Check out the new key visual below:

Joining the returning cast for the first season are the likes of Takehito Koyasu as Geoffrey Stuart, Sumire Uesaka as Susanna Randall, Yusuke Shirai as Ian Stuart, Yui Ogura as Selena Burke, and Kousuke Toriumi as Rufus Brode. They're all of the new faces in this visual above, and much of the staff from the first season will be returning to help put it all together for SILVER LINK studio once more.

