My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Confirms Release Window, Production Studio

With many anime series making their returns in recent years, one of the announcements that has certainly gotten fans’ attention was the confirmation that a third season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU was currently in the works. The second season ended on a major cliffhanger back in 2015, so you can probably imagine how tough it’s been for fans waiting to see more of the Service Club in action. But thankfully it won’t be too much longer.

During a panel for Tokyo Broadcasting System at Anime Expo 2019 (via Anime News Network), they announced that the third season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is currently scheduled for a premiere sometime in 2020.

Not only that, TBS confirmed that Studio feel. would be returning from the second season of the series to once again to produce the third one. This should be great news for fans as the shift between Studios Brain and feel. between the first and second season was met with much acclaim for many of the smaller improvements in the adaptation across the board.

While the 2020 release window might sting, given that it will be five years since fans were left on a cliffhanger from Season 2, it’s certainly great news to see that it’s going to happen at all as fans did not know a third season was even happening until earlier this year. Sentai Filmworks has also licensed the series for an English language release, so fans will be seeing more of the Service Club before too long!

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”

