My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Shares New Trailer, Title

Wataru Watari and Ponkan8’s original My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected light novel series has now come to an end with the latest volume released in Japan, so all eyes have been turned to the anime for new content from the franchise. The third season of the series was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year, and now it’s quickly heading for a release sometime next year. But the third season will be a bit different from the others as evident by its new titled, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End-.

Along with this title is the ominous new trailer for the third season of the series, which teases a somber scene between Hachiman, Yukino, and Yui. This is not a tone unfamiliar with fans, but there’s something particularly ominous about it given the new title for the third season. Check out the trailer in the video above!

The series also confirmed that Kei Oikawa is returning from the second season to direct -The End- for studio feel. Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer. The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”