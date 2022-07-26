Nana Creator Addresses the Series' Ongoing Hiatus

When it comes to classic manga, it is hard to find a recommendation list without Nana near the top. The hit manga made its debut in 2000 to rave reviews, and creator Ai Yazawa wove a careful tale filled with sex, music, and romance as the years went on. These days, the series lives in hiatus as Yazawa stopped working on the title years ago, and they just addressed the break in a recent interview.

The confession comes shortly after Yazawa attended an art exhibition dedicated to Nana overseas. It was there the artist addressed the manga's hiatus, and she said she really hopes she'll be able to work again soon.

According to interview excerpts reported online, Yazawa stressed they want to draw again even if the story comes together little by little. They were able to regain some of their physical strength in preparation for the Nana exhibit, so the goal is to continue their conditioning. And if their health allows someday, they will resume work on Nana at their own pace.

For those unfamiliar with Nana's extended hiatus, the series went on a break in May 2009. The series has yet to make any comeback. It has been 13 years since the series was updated, but in that time, Yazawa has focused entirely on their health. The hiatus was prompted by an unnamed illness, after all, so Yazawa's health became paramount. After being released from the hospital in 2010, the artist admitted they may never be able to work as a mangaka again, and that is still the case even after all this time.

Want to know more about Nana? You can read up on the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"A chance meeting on a train to Tokyo sends two girls named Nana on a collision course with destiny! Nana "Hachi" Komatsu hopes that moving to Tokyo will help her make a clean start and leave her capricious love life behind her. Nana Osaki, who arrives in the city at the same time, has plans to score big in the world of rock'n'roll. Although these two young women come from different backgrounds, they quickly become best friends in a whirlwind world of sex, music, fashion, gossip and all-night parties!"

