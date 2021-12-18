Boruto Hypes Next Naruto Arc in New Poster

Following the Chunin Exams in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a handful of young ninjas were promoted, including none other than the leader of Team 7, Sarada Uchiha. With the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto set to dive into the story of Kawaki attempting to become an official shinobi of the Hidden Leaf, Jump Festa gave the anime series the perfect opportunity to unveil a new poster hinting at what is to come in stories that weren’t originally told in the Shonen’s manga.

Following Sarada Uchiha’s promotion to Chunin and her fellow teammates taking part in the Exams alongside her, the anime series is set to diverge further from its source material in the manga by exploring the newest member of Konoha, and the Uzumaki family, in Kawaki. The former Vessel of the Kara Organization has thrown his lot behind the Hidden Leaf Village and is now set to go on his own adventure to officially become a shinobi of Konoha. Unfortunately for Kawaki, he’s diving into new battles with a big disadvantage in that the death of Jigen resulted in the young ninja losing his mastery over the energy form known as Kara, which granted him a serious power boost during rough times.

The Official Twitter Account of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared the brand new poster for the anime, assembling the new generations of ninjas in the Hidden Leaf, while also placing Kawaki toward the lead as the television series preps to explore his quest to become an official shinobi under the Seventh Hokage:

The manga is currently telling a very different story from the television series, continuing the battle against the Kara Organization as a new young leader, Code, has stepped up to the plate to assemble a new band of rogue ninjas to help in avenging the death of his master, Jigen. Finding new allies in the form of Eida and Damien, Code has already begun the fight against Boruto and Kawaki, with the printed story seeing the Seventh Hokage readying himself to enter the battlefield once again, needing to rely on his Sage Mode ability now that the Nine-Tailed Fox has passed from this world.

