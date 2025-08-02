Naruto Animator Received a Raise For One Stunning Anime Image

When it comes to creating the animated world of the Hidden Leaf Village, it takes a village to bring the likes of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to life. Recently, Studio Pierrot has taken a more “seasonal” approach to many of its projects, meaning fans will have to wait that much longer to return to Konoha. As fans wait to see when the Seventh Hokage and his son will return, a legendary animator in the anime sphere has revelead that one of his co-workers received a nice bonus for creating one of the most dynamic shots of the shonen series.

Henry Thurlow, an animator has made a name for himself with the likes of Naruto, One Piece, Pokemon, Castlevania, Attack on Titan, and many more, shared that one fellow artist received a tidy bonus for their work on the shonen anime, “Funny random memory. I remember the Douga-man (in-betweener/clean-up artist) who drew this cut from Naruto Shippuden 377 got paid an extra high amount for it and I believe she got the next day off and a thank you from the higher ups at the studio. This is all hand drawn. lol.” You can check out the jaw-dropping image below that netted Douga a major cash injection.

Funny random memory. I remember the Douga-man (in-betweener/clean-up artist) who drew this cut from Naruto Shippuden 377 got paid an extra high amount for it and I believe she got the next day off and a thank you from the higher ups at the studio. This is all hand drawn. lol. pic.twitter.com/7Jo3lLxKVZ — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) July 30, 2025

Naruto’s Return?

While Studio Pierrot has confirmed on their official website that they plan on bringing back Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, anime fans have yet to learn when we can expect the anime adaptation to return to the screen. Initially, when the first part of this sequel series ended, Pierrot confirmed that they were hoping to create four new episodes of the original Naruto series, looking to release them in 2023. Unfortunately, the status of these installments remains in limbo as Pierrot noted that they were having issues with the animation of the quartet. Of course, whenever Pierrot does return to the shonen series, they have some big battles and storylines awaiting them.

At present, the world of Konoha continues in the manga world thanks to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Acting as something of a “Shippuden-style” story to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the current arc sees a teenage Boruto Uzumaki fighting against friend and foe alike, thanks to the world going topsy-turvy. While Boruto has had some success in undoing Eida’s spell when it comes to some of his past allies, he still has a long way to go in saving the ninja world and taking down the new threats in the Divine Trees.

As for Studio Pierrot’s immediate future, the production house has quite a bit of work on its hands outside of the Hidden Leaf. With anime fans waiting for the fourth and final part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the production house is also working on the return of Black Clover. While these projects push back the return of the Uzumakis, many anime fans are thrilled for the comeback of the Soul Society and Asta.

