All 8 Naruto & Boruto Hokages Ranked by Power Alone

When considering the pinnacle of power within the Hidden Leaf Village, the title of Hokage stands as the ultimate testament to strength, wisdom, and unwavering dedication in the world of Naruto. These are the shinobi who have shouldered the responsibility of protecting their home and its people, often facing down threats that could shatter the very foundations of the ninja world. Over the generations, Konoha has been led by a select few, each leaving their mark on its history through their unique abilities and incredible feats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ranking them by power alone is a challenging task, as their strengths manifest in many different ways, from raw destructive force to strategic genius and mastery over rare jutsus. In this list, we will analyze the fighting capabilities of each Hokage, looking at their prime strength, signature techniques, and overall impact in combat, separating them by their sheer destructive abilities and individual fighting skills. Prepare to delve into the hierarchy of Konoha’s top leaders, as we examine who truly stands at the top of the power pyramid.

8) Shikamaru Nara

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

While not possessing the physical destructive power of other Hokages, Shikamaru’s true strength lies in his unparalleled intellect and strategic genius. As the Eighth Hokage, he can orchestrate complex battle plans, predict enemy movements with astonishing accuracy, and utilize his Shadow Imitation Jutsu to manipulate opponents, turning their own strengths against them. His ability to outmaneuver and outthink even the most powerful foes makes him a deceptively dangerous combatant. However, Shikamaru is not typically the best fit for going toe-to-toe with the Naruto franchise’s strongest adversaries, even if he has a Batman-style gimmick of Shikamaru plus prep time to play to his strengths.

Shikamaru’s limited direct combat abilities prevent him from ranking higher against the other Hokages in the world of Naruto. While he can incapacitate multiple opponents with his shadow techniques, he lacks the physical hand-to-hand combat skills or large-scale destructive ninjutsu to directly challenge the higher-ranked Hokages in a head-on power struggle. His power is in his mind, not his muscles, and he’s pretty awesome for that alone.

7) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Hiruzen, the Third Hokage, known as “The Professor” among the Hokage, was a force to be reckoned with in his prime and teacher to all three of the Legendary Sanin, a testament to his mastery of all five basic nature transformations and countless jutsu. His vast knowledge and ability to quickly learn and adapt to new techniques made him a fierce opponent. He was known for his command over powerful elemental ninjutsu and his impressive shurikenjutsu, often overwhelming adversaries with diverse attacks. This lends itself to his famous moniker, God of Shinobi.

However, by the time of his final battle, age had significantly weakened his physical prowess and chakra reserves. While still incredibly skilled and intelligent, his stamina and raw power were no longer what they once were, forcing him to rely more on strategy and his repertoire of jutsus rather than sustained, high-intensity combat.

6) Tsunade Senju

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

As the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade is renowned as the world’s greatest medical-nin and an extremely dangerous close-quarters combatant. Her superhuman strength, achieved through precise chakra control, allows her to deliver devastating blows capable of shattering earth and bone. Coupled with her Strength of a Hundred Seal, which grants her nearly unlimited healing capabilities and a temporary boost in power, she is incredibly difficult to defeat in a direct confrontation.

Her reliance on taijutsu and her healing factor makes her a resilient and terrifying opponent. While she lacks long-range offensive ninjutsu, her ability to heal almost instantly from fatal wounds and deliver earth-shattering punches makes her a powerhouse in any close-range engagement.

5) Tobirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Second Hokage, Tobirama, was a master of Water Style ninjutsu, creating powerful jutsus even in environments lacking water. He was also the creator of several highly influential techniques, including the Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation and the Flying Raijin Jutsu, showcasing his creative innovation and combat versatility. His speed, precision, and ability to quickly analyze and counter opponents made him a terrifying force on the battlefield.

Tobirama’s combat style was known for his speed, adaptability, and his deadly use of specialized ninjutsu. While he might not have the raw, overwhelming power of his brother Hashirama, his strategic thinking and creation of groundbreaking techniques allowed him to contend with and defeat incredibly strong opponents.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Kakashi, the Sixth Hokage, is a prodigious shinobi known for his Sharingan, which granted him the ability to copy countless jutsu and master the Chidori. His tactical brilliance, diverse ninjutsu arsenal, and refined taijutsu skills made him a versatile and dangerous opponent. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, with his awakened Mangekyo Sharingan and later the temporary acquisition of Six Paths Power, his combat abilities reached extraordinary levels.

Even after losing his Sharingan, Kakashi remains an exceptionally skilled ninja, relying on his vast knowledge of jutsu, strategic brilliance, and heightened senses. His ability to adapt to any situation and utilize a wide array of techniques ensures he remains a top-tier combatant.

3) Minato Namikaze

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Fourth Hokage, Minato, was renowned as “Konoha’s Yellow Flash” due to his unparalleled speed and mastery of the Flying Raijin Jutsu. This technique allowed him to instantly teleport himself or others to marked locations, making him virtually untouchable in battle and capable of delivering devastating, unexpected attacks. His quick thinking, deep chakra reserves, and exceptional ninjutsu skills, including his development of the Rasengan, cemented his status as one of the strongest shinobi ever.

Minato’s fighting style revolved around his supreme speed and tactical brilliance. His ability to instantly close distances, avoid attacks, and counter with devastating force made him a nightmare for any opponent, capable of taking down even the most powerful foes with his signature techniques.

2) Hashirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Hashirama, the First Hokage, was the legendary “God of Shinobi” and the only known user of Wood Style Jutsu, a unique kekkei genkai that allowed him to create and manipulate wood for offensive and defensive purposes. His deep chakra reserves, incredible regenerative abilities, and mastery of Sage Mode made him an almost unstoppable force. He was capable of single-handedly subduing the Nine-Tails and famously defeated Madara Uchiha in their epic clashes.

Hashirama’s raw power and control over the Wood Style were unmatched, allowing him to create massive constructs and perform incredibly destructive techniques. His Sage Mode further amplified his already nearly unlimited strength, making him a true force of nature on the battlefield, as well as the founder of Konoha.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Seventh Hokage, Naruto, stands as the strongest shinobi in history, possessing the power of the Nine-Tails and later, Six Paths Sage Mode. His vast chakra reserves, incredible resilience, mastery of the Rasengan in all its variations, and expertise in Sage Mode and various Bijuu transformations make him an unstoppable force. He has defeated gods and alien threats, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible for a ninja.

Naruto’s power is not just in his raw strength but also in his indomitable will and ability to connect with others, often leading to him gaining new insights and power-ups in battle. His destructive capabilities, speed, and versatility across multiple forms and techniques place him unequivocally at the pinnacle of power among all Hokages.