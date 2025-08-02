Naruto Fans Shouldn’t Forget to Watch This Criminally Underrated Fantasy Anime

Naruto shows you an itch that’s almost impossible to scratch, but Magi might be able to do the job. At Naruto’s core, a bunch of ideas float around: identity, perseverance, teamwork, and pride are just a handful. Around that nucleus, Naruto is jam-packed with a superb action system that has produced some of anime’s best fights of all time. There’s a reason that Naruto is still one of the most popular anime to this day.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic isn’t a perfect substitute, but it’s always received way too little attention for how good it is, and you owe it to yourself to give it a try. While Magi and Naruto do diverge a little thematically, and they can’t be said to have the same priorities, Magi is an action-packed watch overloaded with quality, and it stands out even now, over a decade after its first adaptation.

What is Magi About?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

At its core, Magi is focused on a dynamic trio of characters, similar to Naruto with Team 7. Aladdin is a Magi, which for all intents and purposes means two things: first, that he has particularly powerful control over Rukh, a life energy similar to chakra; second, that he guides a King Vessel, a person who conquers a dungeon and acquires a djinn (we’ll get to that in a second).

Then, there’s Alibaba: a spunky merchant yearning for both riches and a broader goal of becoming king and liberating his country from tyranny. He essentially joins Aladdin as the main character duo in Magi. He conquers a dungeon and acquires a djinn called Amon, befriending Aladdin along the way, who will serve as his guide. Finally, there’s Morgiana, an overpowered slave who joins Alibaba and Aladdin after they free her.

If that seems like a lot of information, don’t worry: Magi flows far more naturally than it sounds like it would, thanks to the fact that its world-building and characters are impeccable. Magi has a massive world made up of several countries. Needless to say, it revolves around a vast journey chock-full of moving parts. Its characters make the journey all the sweeter, with rich writing and interesting roles to play in the overarching story.

What Makes Magi Great For Naruto Fans?

courtesy of a-1 pictures

Magi has a lot to offer wayward Naruto fans. If you want to think of the series in terms of its direct mechanical parallels, then djinn are similar to bijuu; magoi, the bodily energy derived from rukh, can be manipulated similarly to chakra (although generally it has to be channeled through objects). There are some narrative parallels, too: the contrast of light-hearted character-driven daily life with the drama of greater political stakes can definitely remind you of Naruto, especially the original series. Magi’s action is larger than life, and all of the combat carries an ultimate meaning in our party’s long-con quests.

Nonetheless, Magi is best understood on its own terms. It has an incredibly unique and detailed world, and its political intrigue is second to none for a shonen anime. There are also fan-favorite characters like Sinbad who don’t really have direct parallels in Naruto whatsoever. Looking at Magi in terms of Naruto, or even Black Clover, Fairy Tail, or any other mainstream shonen, for that matter, is asking for trouble.

However, what you’re probably looking for from Naruto is the magic of the first watch: where you fall in love with all the characters, the unique historical fantasy setting, and that unique quality where everything feels at once fresh and familiar. If that’s what you’re after, then Magi is right up your alley.

Why Is Magi Worth Watching?

courtesy of a-1 pictures

Magi is a unique journey with a lot of stops along the way. There are two anime, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, plus a prequel focused on the aforementioned Sinbad (though you should watch the prequel after the main series). Nonetheless, it’s highly bingeable and you can get through it in no time.

Magi was also brought to life by A-1 Pictures, known for the likes of Solo Leveling and Sword Art Online. It goes without saying that, even for the time, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic‘s animation was exceptional. It’s a digestible watch, both because it’s short and because it doesn’t weigh you down, and its voice talent is absolutely top-notch, too.

Basically, it’s just a joy to watch. It has one of the best shonen magic systems and a world that’s completely enchanting. Not to mention that its particular Arabesque setting is a sight for sore eyes among its battle shonen and action-fantasy cohorts. Magi doesn’t necessarily break any molds when it comes to its characters and world-building, but it’s the sheer effort and the flawless execution that make that work. A good comparison could definitely be Black Clover, which builds out a dense world and a lovable cast of characters, despite the fact that many of its characters fall into shonen archetypes. There’s nothing wrong with that! If it works, it works, and in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, it works.

Do you love Magi too? Let us know why you think Naruto fans should give it a watch in the comments! If you want another underrated fantasy anime classic, click through on the link below.