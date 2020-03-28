Naruto Animator Celebrates Boruto and Sarada’s Birthdays with Adorable Sketch

One of the benefits that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has as a sequel is the fact that it has a rich world to draw from first established in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. Rather than explore a new part of the same universe with a completely different cast, it’s more of a ease into the future as we not only see older members of the first series’ cast but the children of those original characters we grew to love. This is based in the hopes that we’ll love the new generation of shinobi too, and luckily those kids are starting to stand out from their more famous parents as the sequel series rolls on.

At the center of this new generation of shinobi with fan favorite parents are Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha. Although the two of them are very different, they share a fun similarity in the fact that they both have March birthdays. Celebrating those birthdays with a fun sketch is Naruto franchise character designer, Tetsuya Nishio, that you can see from the series’ official Twitter account below:

Celebrating Boruto’s birthday of March 27th, and Sarada’s birthday of March 31st, Nishio shares a cute depiction of what it would look like if a very young Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki celebrated the day with their team leader, Konohamaru. Nishio has been serving as the character designer and animator for the Naruto franchise ever since the anime began in 2002, so if anyone has an emotional connection to these kids it’s this notable anime industry veteran. That’s why there seems to be so much love packed in here!

Did you know Boruto and Sarada's birthdays were both in March? How old do you think the two of them are now? What are you hoping to see from the duo in the future Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and anime?