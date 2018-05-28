New ‘Naruto’ Poster Reveals A Surprising Side Of Sasuke

If you think you know all there is to Sasuke Uchiha, the man will be the first to reeducate you. Ever since the broody character made his debut, Sasuke has been a complicated character fans either loved or hated. So, it’s no surprise the hero has only gotten more complex as he’s aged, and Naruto wants you to know it.

How? Well, Naruto has always made actions speak louder than words, and a smiling Sasuke Uchiha says a bunch.

Recently, fans got a new look at the Uchiha heir thanks to J-World. The park is preparing for Japan’s big anime Comic-Con, and Naruto will have a heavy presence at the event thanks to its latest anime. So, the title decided to promote its big appearance with a poster of Sasuke smiling.

Fans will know this sight is a rare one as Sasuke is — well — not a smiley kind of guy. Sure, the character has got an array of smirks, but Sasuke has only smiled a few times throughout the anime. Barring his childhood, the vengeful ninja only smiled around Naruto maybe once, but Sasuke has tried to loose his lips as an adult.

Since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted, fans have seen more of Sasuke’s sweeter side. After atoning for his crimes as a rogue ninja, the Uchiha becomes a family man when he has a child with his wife Sakura. Sarada manages to bring out a lighter portion of Sasuke that fans only saw the hero dig up when he was a kid, and his daughter is able to pull out Sasuke’s (admittedly small) smile with some solid frequency.

Looking at this poster, it is almost easy to overlook what all it holds because Sasuke’s smile is so jarring. So, did you miss the ghost hanging out in the background? If you look to the top-right corner, you will see a pair of ghostly feet standing atop the gate leading into the Uchiha district, and fans think the plus-one has something to do with Naruto‘s J-World stint this summer.

