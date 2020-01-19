This Cute Naruto Cosplay Reunites Kiba and Akamaru IRL

Cosplaying is one of the most freeing hobbies a person can get into. There is a liberation that comes with stepping into the shoes of another, so there are few things that can make cosplaying better than it already is. Still, there are things, and one popular cosplayer found that out themselves when they came upon their very own Akamaru.

Over on Twitter, cosplayer Phil Mizuno got fans buzzing with their gorgeous take on the Inuzuka clan. The fan dressed up as Kiba from the era of Naruto: Shippuden, and his photos all feature one truly lovable pup.

“Puppy love,” the cosplayer captioned the photos and yeah, that certainly does check out.

As you can see down below, the photoshoot was a casual one, and it sees Kiba looking casual in a leather jacket. The black number is paired with some tight-fitted jeans and Hidden Leaf headband. The look is completed with Kiba’s facial markings, and his Akamaru is all for the makeup.

The dog, whose name is Charlie, belongs to a friend of Mizuno. The large blond pup might not know ninjutsu in real life, but they are certainly as cute as Akamaru. And if they were to meet Kiba in real life, you know the Hidden Leaf hero would all but fawn over the adorable pup. This shoot proves one of the few things that can improve cosplaying is a dog, so you better start training your pup for a photoshoot!

What do you think about this adorable cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.