Naruto Shippuden Hits New Toonami Milestone

Naruto: Shippuden has hit a major new broadcast milestone with Toonami. While the airings for its Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel didn't last for too long, the Naruto love is continuing with each new week on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. In fact, it continues to air new episodes of the English dub with each new week. So while Naruto: Shippuden might be airing near the tail end of the late night block, the series has broken through to some new ground as it's airing episodes that have never been featured on Toonami before.

As noted by @TheNextHokage on Twitter, it started with the Saturday, May 1st airing of Naruto: Shippuden. Each new dub episode of the series from Episode 339 on will be brand new broadcast and streaming debuts that have not been shown elsewhere. Meaning Toonami will be the very first place these episodes will be hitting TV screens!

Fun Fact: Starting with tonight's episode of #Shippuden, every dub episode will be considered new episodes that have never been shown on either TV or on a streaming broadcast. Episodes 339 onward will be considered TV debut appearances on Toonami! pic.twitter.com/WBNPH6iApN — Naruto Uzumaki (@TheNextHokage) May 2, 2021

Naruto: Shippuden is now in the midst of Season 15's new episodes on Toonami's programming block, and it seems like this is going to continue at a steady pace despite many of the new additions coming later this month. Joining the block are the returning My Hero Academia (which is coming back for the fifth season of the series), and Dr. Stone (which is coming back for its second season).

The Toonami programming block lineup for Saturday, May 8th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Dragon Ball Super

12:30AM – My Hero Academia Season 5

1:00AM – Food Wars!

1:30AM – The Promised Neverland

2:00AM – Fire Force

2:30AM – Black Clover

3:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

With 500 episodes under its belt in total, it's going to be a while before Naruto: Shippuden ends its run with Toonami so let's hope it sticks around with the block for a long, long time! But what do you think of this Toonami milestone? Are you tuning into new episodes of Naruto: Shippuden each week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!