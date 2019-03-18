‘Naruto’ Art Imagines Kakashi’s Perfect Villain Look

Naruto has no shortage when it comes to villains. The franchise has introduced all sorts of baddies over the years, but heroes like Kakashi Hatake have stuck around to take them down. Now, one fan is imagining what the Hidden Leaf legend could’ve looked like, and it is downright sinister.

So, all of you Kakashi fangirls have been warned.

Over on Reddit, a fan-artist known as Raikrii shared their take on Kakashi. The ninja is seen given a full-on Rinnegan look, and the anime fandom has decided the makeover shows off Kakashi’s perfect villain alter ego.

As you can see below, Kakashi looks fairly dark with the Rinnegan. The hero is seen wearing his usual Jonin flak jacket and under armor. Of course, this face mask if firmly in place, but his positioning here makes Kakashi look more sinister expected.

“He looks like an amazing villain,” a user known as IceHeartVI wrote and quickly racked up lots of debate.

While Kakashi is considered a hero within the Hidden Leaf, there’s little keeping him from being a villain in the greater ninja world. The ninjas of the Rock and Cloud came to despise Kakashi for his deadly Sharingan. To those fighters, Kakashi is the villain of their story, but he’s not quite on the level of guys like Madara Uchiha. The biggest baddies behind the Fourth Ninja War were viewed as universal villains by all the hidden villages, so Kakashi hasn’t hit that reputation low. In fact, his time as Hokage soothed his reputation, so Kakashi has gone from a go-to target to a ninja the next generation admires wholeheartedly.

