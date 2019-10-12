Naruto Goes Viral Over His Most Petty Insult

Aside from the hard hitting, heart pounding action that makes up the Naruto franchise, one of the biggest selling points of Konoha and its denizens is the worthwhile humor that appears frequently. Naruto and his classmates aren’t afraid to rib one another in particularly tense situations, or during down time, in order to one up one another. Now, a particular insult from the lips of our main protagonist has gone viral, with Naruto slinging harsh words to one of the most dangerous ninja of the Sand Village, the puppet wielding ninjutsu master, Kankuro.

Twitter User LeafsXProdigy remembers a time toward the beginning of the Naruto franchise, wherein Naruto had first met the ninja of the Sand Village, telling the puppet master that he was “dull” and didn’t like him in the slightest, making for quite a rebuttal to what was originally a friendly greeting:

Videos by ComicBook.com

remember when kankuro was just trying to be friendly but naruto started throwing shade pic.twitter.com/bjKC8slnVI — ‏ً (@leafsxprodigy) October 8, 2019

Naruto’s sense of humor, especially his insults, come from his time alone growing up, having to fend for himself when the village of Konoha turned their backs on him. To be fair, it was a very difficult situation as Naruto harbored the nine tailed fox within his being, a monster that had nearly destroyed the village years before. Though Naruto’s solidarity did put a serious chip on his shoulder, it also set him on the path of becoming the future Hokage for the village.

Naruto has definitely calmed down a bit since his childhood, currently Hokage in his son’s sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Though his current fight against Jigen in the manga certainly gave the older ninja the opportunity to sling some serious insults toward the villainous member of the Otsutsuki Clan.

What do you think of this Naruto insult from years gone past? What was your favorite insult from the Naruto franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.