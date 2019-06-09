Naruto Makes a Surprise Appearance at One Fan’s Graduation

Naruto has been around since 1999, and the series has certainly grown up with fans. With the title having dropped its anime in 2002, any lifelong fan of the series would be getting ready to enter adulthood, and Naruto Uzumaki can believe it. That is why the ninja made a surprise appearance at one fan’s graduation… but not in the way you’d expect.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Michael Roddi hit up netizens to share a special moment they had at their high school graduation. The user put up a photo of him and some friends posing at the event, but the graduation gowns were not what you’d call standard.

You know, since they all bore the dreaded mark of the Akatsuki.

As you can see above, all of the friends are posing together in matching robes which the Akatsuki made famous. The black-and-red robes are hard to mistake, and the graduates did up the look with their own academic accolades. After all, some of the fans are rocking their cords as they set up a Shadow Clone jutsu, and fans are making sure to applaud the choice.

After all, these fans may have very well grown up on Naruto as they navigated school life. College is just on the horizon, and these fans could learn a thing or two about getting ready for dorm life from the anime. Sure, Naruto Uzumaki might not have been the brightest student on paper, but his genius instincts made him into one of the best ninjas the Leaf Village produced. And if you’re needing some study inspiration, look no further than Shikamaru Nara and Sakura Haruno. Not even Sasuke Uchiha could best these two, and there’s no doubt the pair would be Ivy League material if they stepped into our world!

