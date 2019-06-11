New Collection Turns Naruto’s Iconic Jacket Into High-Fashion

Naruto is moving along with fans thanks to its sequel these days, but even Boruto fans admit there are some things the original title did which cannot be topped. One of those things for fans is Naruto’s infamous orange outfit, but it seems one company is determined to bring the uniform into the modern age.

That is why the fashion brand Cospa is giving its own take on Naruto, and it has made the ninja’s jacket into something you’d see on the runway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Comic Natalie spotlighted the fashion brand for one of its new casual cosplay offers. The company announced it was coming out with an update version of the ninja’s jacket, and you can get a look at it below.

As you can see, the orange jacket has been toned down in several ways here. Not only is the coat missing all of the accessories it has in the anime, but its color scheme is darkened a fair bit. There are no garish orange hues on this jacket, and the piece has a more slim fit than the one Naruto Uzumaki rocked.

The classy piece does have the Leaf Village insignia on it, but the jacket is otherwise a simple staple piece. Cospa made sure to pay homage to the ninja uniform while updating the look for working fans, and they clearly succeeded.

But it does come at a cost. If you want to rock this jacket on the daily, you will have to wait until September when Cospa puts the outerwear up for sale, and it will run netizens a cool $175 USD before shipping to get one. Sizes will run from small to extra large, so fans will want to keep a close eye on Cospa to find out when pre-sales of this jacket got live online.

So, would you be willing to rock this jacket around the town? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Via Crunchyroll