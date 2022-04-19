New Naruto Promo Teases the Hidden Leaf’s Next Invasion

The Kara Organization is continuing their assault against Konoha, even with their former leader Jigen no longer amongst the land of the living, as Code has put the band of rogues under new management. While the new nefarious head of the collective is still seeking to accomplish Jigen’s goals, he has assembled a brand new faction of warriors to help in stealing the chakra of the world and fulfilling the dreams of the Otsutsuki as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ story continues.

In the new advertisement for the next chapter which is set to release on April 20th, the text hints at the events that are set to take place as such:

“Konoha is under threat again! Code – A remnant of Kara who possesses amazing combat abilities. In order to take revenge on Konoha, who once had Isshiki in their hands, Code attacks Amado with the aim of lifting the restriction on his true power. In order to fulfill their own goals, Kara threatens to attack the Hidden Leaf Village.”

On top of this info dump, Eida also receives some text that hints at her presence in the next chapter of the Shonen manga:

“Eida – with the power of Senrigan, she has the ability to be aware of everything. Eida finally reveals herself to make contact with Kawaki, who is someone she directs her affections towards. How will Boruto and others react to this critical situation in Konoha?”

The latest advertisement released in Japan also gives us a first look at the panels that will continue the battle between the ninjas of Konoha and the rogues of the newly formed Kara Organization:

While the Kara Organization continues to attack Konoha in the manga, the anime is taking the opportunity to tell original stories not just focused on Team 7, but the other members of the next generation of ninjas. It might be some time before the anime once again adapts the stories of the printed page, thanks to the television series playing serious catch-up in telling the story of the final battle between Jigen and Konoha.

