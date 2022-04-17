Naruto Welcomes the New Anime Season with Special Boruto Poster

Naruto has been around for decades, and its legacy is living on thanks to Boruto Uzumaki. The young boy is pushing ahead with Team 7 in the Land of Waves, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just dropped a bloody cliffhanger that has the whole fandom riled up. The arc is poised to wrap up its loose ties as the spring rolls in, and to help distract netizens, the team behind Naruto just released a gorgeous new poster honoring the season.

The artwork was shared by Shueisha and Pierrot to welcome the anime’s spring season. As you can find below, the piece shows off our favorite legacy heroes along with Boruto‘s top stars.

BORUTO OFFICIAL SPRING ILLUSTRATION 2022😍! pic.twitter.com/2Lm2EFCy4G — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 14, 2022

After all, the Konoha 11 reunites in this poster sans Neji, and they are joined by Orochimaru and his Hidden Sound allies. The final group pictured here all hail from Boruto itself as there is a new generation of heroes in the ninja universe. From Cho-Cho to Himawari and Inojin, the whole gang can be found in this cute poster, and fans are already loving some of its character interactions.

For instance, Sakura can be seen shyly feeding Sasuke which is something the heroine dreamt of doing decades ago. Rock Lee is being shut down by Tenten at their picnic seeing as he wants some alcohol, but the weapons master isn’t keen on seeing any Drunken Fist forms there. And to the surprise of some, Ino and Sai are living life as they toast their drinks with Shikamaru and Temari elsewhere.

This adorable poster taps into Boruto‘s main cast, and of course, its lighthearted aesthetic is something everyone can enjoy. So when the sequel pursues its new arc, let’s hope the anime channels the kind of camaraderie seen in this spring visual.

What do you think of this cute new visual? Are you still keeping up with Boruto's anime…?