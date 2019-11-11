Naruto Goes Peak Meme With “OK Boomer” Quote

These days, it doesn’t take long for a meme or phrase to go viral. The Internet has made it easier than ever to trend content around the world, and younger generations have used that to their advantage. Recently, the latest meme to go around was one which called out Baby Boomers everywhere, and it seems to have spread way further than expected.

After all, it turns out Naruto Uzumaki has heard of the whole ‘OK Boomer’ craze and is ready to give his own take on it!

Recently, anime fans went wild when a video hit up social media. The clip, which can be seen below, was first posted on Reddit by user That-One-Ho. They were able to meet the voice actress who does the English voice of Naruto, and it was there the star met a small request.

The video appears to have been taken at an anime convention where Maile Flanagan appeared. The actress, who has long voiced Naruto in English, was asked if she would do a short introduction before saying ‘OK Boomer’ in her character’s voice. Of course, the actress was kind enough to meet the request, and fans are cackling over Flanagan’s spot-on performance.

After all, it is pretty hilarious to hear Naruto adopt this now-famous phrase. The ninja may not know what a Baby Boomer is or the kind of stereotype they have with younger generations. However, Naruto was never afraid to call out any so-called “geezers” which threatened Konoha’s future, and his current work as Hokage has shown he was serious about ousting any opinions. Sorry about that, Koharu!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.