Area 51 News Reports Are Diving Deep Into Naruto

“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets”. This is just one of the hilarious things to come from news outlets attempting to understand the use of the massively popular ninja anime of Naruto and its inclusion into the “Storming of Area 51” set to happen later this year. The unique run performed by the ninja of Konoha and the universe at large is never quite explained in the series or its sequels, but it has certainly made an impact on the world at large with numerous memes being created in its honor. So how are news outlets reporting on the ninja series’ connection to Area 51?

Here’s just a few examples of how the common news anchor is trying to wrap their heads around the run being incorporated into the Area 51 onslaught:

The “Naruto Run” is of course the preferred method of transportation for the ninja of Konoha, letting their arms fly behind themselves as they move forward at a staggering pace. Whether or not this method actually makes them more aerodynamic while increasing their speed is not known, but it is funny looking all the same. Mostly, the ninja of Konoha and the surrounding villages will travel using fast paced and powerful jumps that have them leaping from tree to tree, but that doesn’t stop them from unleashing this ridiculous sprint from time to time.

Recently, “Naruto” made an appearance in the Old Town Road remix video by Lil Nas X, where the future Hokage appeared with Keanu Reeves face over his own. Reeves, along with other celebrities, have promised their appearance when the storming of Area 51 takes place, though we’ll have to see how many people truly honor their commitment.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.