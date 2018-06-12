‘Boruto’ Sets Up One Long-Awaited Fight For Naruto

It’s finally time Boruto got to down to business. This week, the sequel is about to march into territory Naruto fans have been waiting for. After all, the Seventh Hokage is due for a big battle, and the Otsutsuki clan is all too ready to help.

If you are up-to-date with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, then you will know what the series has in store for everyone’s favorite ninja. The anime has been making its way through the ‘Chunin Exams’ arc, a story originally told in Boruto: Naruto the Movie. The extended adaptation has taken its time fleshing out Boruto’s cheating dilemma, and the young genin got called out for his naughty actions last week. And, when the show returns in a few days, it will do so with Naruto Uzumaki on the frontlines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the preview for Boruto‘s next episode confirms a battle is about to get underway. Just as it was shown in the last Naruto film, episode 62 will pit the Seventh Hokage against two formidable relics of the Otsutsuki clan. Momoshiki and Kinshiki are about to challenge Naruto to a battle, and the pair are going after the Leaf Village leaders thanks to his unique chakra.

So, once more, Naruto is being hunted because of the Nine-Tailed Fox. Kurama better be feeling real special right about now.

For fans, this exciting fight has been one Boruto milestone they’ve been waiting for. Ever since the sequel was announced, audiences were left to wonder how the anime would handle this major movie showdown. The show’s preview for the battle doesn’t look very different from the sequence tacked onto Boruto: Naruto the Movie, but Studio Pierrot could surprise fans. So, this week’s episode will not be one to miss out on.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you excited for this long-awaited showdown? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!