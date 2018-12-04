‘Naruto’ Reveals How Strong Boruto Has Become

When it comes to Naruto, it is never easy pinning down power levels. Ninjas like Naruto Uzumaki are almost too powerful to scale, but his son is still climbing his way to higher ranks. So, fans were pretty happy when the Seventh Hokage gave fans a hint about how powerful his son really is.

As it turns out, Boruto is following in his old man’s steps… and he might just be okay with it.

Recently, the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and the sequel caught up with the Uzumaki family. The clan is busy these days keeping watch of Kawaki, but Naruto made time to spar with Boruto. With Himawari watching in tow, the group headed out to some training grounds, and it was there Boruto laid down the gauntlet.

When the battle began, Naruto didn’t take it easy on his son, but he did not one-shot the boy like he could have. Instead, Boruto was given the chance to use his usual Shadow Clone strategies alongside some elemental jutsus, but things go intense when Kawaki helped Boruto use Karma in battle.

As the boy explained, the mysterious seal gives Boruto an overall power boost, and Naruto was surprised to see it in action.

“Such power and speed. It’ll probably be proportionate when it comes to the power of your jutsu too,” the older ninja noted as he managed to sneak behind Boruto.

As expected, the young boy lost to Naruto easily, but the Seventh Hokage was far from disappointed in his boy. In fact, Boruto’s new strength impressed Naruto so much the older man praised his son for a good fight.

“Anyways, aside from Karma, there’s one thing that I really understood. You’ve gotten stronger, Boruto. Because you’ve been training well, haven’t you,” Naruto asked.

Boruto has a long way to go before he could even touch Naruto’s power level, but it seems like the Hokage sees potential in his son. Now, it will fall to Boruto to live up to those expectations, and he might need to rely on Kawaki more so than expected if he wants to reach his lofty goals.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.