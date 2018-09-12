‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Kicks Off Its Own Retrieval Arc

Naruto has a handful of famous arcs, and Boruto is gunning after its own. Not long ago, the sequel went all-out with its awaited ‘Chunin Exam’ arc, and it seems another story is on the way.

After all, Boruto is about to embark on its own sort of retrieval arc, and it’s bringing up some serious nostalgia for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with the anime, you will know how Boruto is about to pull off its own Naruto throwback. A brand-new arc just began, and it is all about Mitsuki. The favorite genin seems to have jumped ship, leaving Konoha and all his friends behind. Now, Team 7 is about to prove the boy’s innocence, so you know what that means.

Yes, that is correct. Team 7 is going on a retrieval mission, and it will have some interesting parallels to the ‘Sasuke Retrieval’ arc seen in Naruto years ago.

Mitsuki might not have left the village to seek power from Orochimaru, but the boy skipped town because of the rogue sannin. Mitsuki has been doubting his own thoughts as of late, and he has started to speculate his autonomy isn’t his own. Just before he left, Mitsuki was warring with himself over his clone status, and it seems some new villains who are apparently connected to Orochimaru are helping the boy run away.

With new baddies escorting Mitsuki from Konoha, fans can see some clear parallels to the retrieval mission the Leaf Village did for Sasuke. When the Uchiha left to get more power, he was flanked by the Sound Four, and they were tracked closely. Thanks to Shikamaru, the boy led up a team to get Sasuke back, but the mission ultimately failed when Naruto fought with his teammate at the Valley of the End.

Now, the hunt is on for Mitsuki, and Team 7 is out to take home their own. Rather than wait for a mission, Boruto and Sarada decided to leave the Leaf Village without permission to carry out a retrieval mission of their own. The pair are taking the whole mission trope up a notch with their illicit plans, and fans will have to wait and see whether this big search goes better than Sasuke’s did.

So, how do you think this arc is going to go? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.