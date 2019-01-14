‘Naruto’ Reveals Sarada’s Most Impressive Sharingan Move Yet

Over its tenure, Naruto has done some mind-boggling things with its Sharingan. As the pride of the Uchiha clan, the power has caused more trouble than not for its wielders thought that doesn’t mean the Sharingan is a bust.

When it comes to fighting, the doujutsu is a powerful one to wield, and Sarada found a new way to use her Sharingan to her advantage just recently.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with its newest episode, and it caught up with Sarada. The heroine found herself pit against a genjutsu specialist with Boruto in tow, leaving the genin out of their wits. In fact, the pair were put under a technique forcing them to fight to the death, and Sarada nearly met her end by Boruto’s hand before she pulled off a rather impressive Sharingan swap.

With the genjutsu vixen have fled, Sarada and Boruto were forced to try and kill each other with swords. One wrong move sent the girl’s weapon flying and gave Boruto an opening. As his sword came down to strike Sarada’s head, the girl managed to catch her reflection in the blade, and that window of time let her cast a genjutsu on herself with her Sharingan.

What happens what a genjutsu meets a genjutsu? Well, it looks like a whole bunch of cancellations go down as Sarada knocked herself out of her first genjutsu and managed to release Boruto from his.

“I reflected my Sharingan in there and put myself under a genjutsu to disrupt my chakra. To be honest, that was close,” Sarada told her teammate after the fact, explaining how she escaped their opponent’s trap.

Despite having one tomoe, Sarada has managed to find some seriously clever ways to use her Sharingan. The heroine has the raw talent of her father mixed with her mother’s big brain. With the right amount of training, Sarada is destined to become one of the most powerful Uchiha to ever live, and the Leaf Village would be so lucky to have her head up the Hokage’s office one day.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.