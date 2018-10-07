‘Naruto’ Reveals Sasuke’s Cutest Dad Moment Yet

For years, Naruto had fans thinking Sasuke Uchiha was as hard-hearted as they come, but that is all beginning to change thanks to Boruto. The new anime is spilling all of the ninja’s secrets, and one cute scene just proved Sasuke is the cutest dad in Konoha.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations aired its latest episode, and the update came with a new opening. The new reel, which has been praised heavily online, shows Boruto and his classmates as usual. However, there is one scene with Sarada that is melting hearts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even Madara would be moved by the moment. He might try to kill the Uchiha family after seeing it, but still — he’d be touched for a second.

╭( ･ㅂ･)و ̑̑ ˂ᵒ͜͡ᵏᵎ⁾✩ Remember my emoji spoiler riddle for the upcoming Boruto EP? 🥗🍅+🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️+👫+🤝。How well did I manage to recreate this scene?~ Hehehe #Papasuke pic.twitter.com/gUB1FqYdyP — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) October 6, 2018

As you can see above, the scene shows a young Sarada enjoying a day out with Sasuke. The little girl is wearing her usual glasses, and her red outfit matches her eyewear. Sarada can be seen running through a street in the Leaf Village, and her excited expression is made all the more emotional when you realize she is dragging Sasuke behind her.

With his intact arm, Sasuke is seen holding on to his daughter’s hand as she leads him around. Part of his face may be obscured, but fans would be amiss to overlook the gentle smile on Sasuke’s lips. The expression is one fans rarely saw around the Uchiha clan, but Sasuke was known to whip it out as a kid. If there was anyone guaranteed to make the former rogue ninja smile, it was his older brother Itachi, and it looks like Sarada has joined the exclusive list.

So, are you a fan of Papa Sasuke? Do you think the Uchiha heir needs to give Sarada a sibling? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.