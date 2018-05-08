‘Naruto’ Creator Releases New Artwork Of Sasuke’s Older Self

These days, Sasuke Uchiha may not look the way you remember him being. If you gave up on Naruto awhile back, you will remember the ninja as an angsty teen who reveled in his avenger status. However, Sasuke has undergone some big changes since then, and the creator of Naruto is making sure you know that’s true with a new piece of artwork.

Not long ago, Masashi Kishimoto shared his latest take on Sasuke with fans. The artwork, which can be seen below, was done to celebrate a new Naruto book that just went live in Japan. The spin-off series is set alongside Boruto as it catches up with Sasuke and a few other fathers during their parenting quests. So, it isn’t too surprising to see the Uchiha highlighted like this.

As you can see, Kishimoto’s take on Sasuke looks quite a bit different than you may be used to. Mikio Ikemoto is the man currently responsible for designing the ninja for Boruto. His usual design is a bit more stern, but Kishimoto makes Sasuke look younger with a more open expression. His gentle features and posture feels more like the Sasuke fans grew up with, and his long hair looks like it would suit any Uchiha.

For those curious about the varying styles, there is no need to bash either of the artists’ takes on Sasuke. After all, Ikemoto has said before that Kishimoto wanted him to embrace his own art style with Boruto.

“When I was entrusted with the making of Boruto, Kishimoto-san gave me the following piece of advice: ‘You have to make it freely, the way you feel it, without trying to be close to the art of Naruto on purpose, nor attempting to forcibly harmonise. No matter how hard you will try, it will never be the same thing and there is no sense in entrusting the series to you if it’s to make a copy anyway,’” Ikemoto told BFMTV.

“I’m still a long way from reaching a graphical quality that satisfies me and so I am still working hard to be able to offer the best of my capacities.”

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

