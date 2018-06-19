‘Naruto’ Shares Sinister Details About Boruto’s Seal

Over the years, Naruto has introduced its fair share of seals. Heroes like Naruto Uzumaki were given important seals while others such as Sasuke had some forced upon him. However, there are few seals like the one Boruto is rocking, and the franchise has given audiences a teaser

If you are caught up with Boruto, then you will know its most recent chapter dove into all things Kawaki. The character was teased in the anime as a major antagonist, but his first appearance in the manga didn’t do such a thing. Chapter 24 saw Team 7 stumble upon the boy after he ran away from Kara, and Kawaki was quick to mistrust them.

Of course, Boruto thought the pair’s shared seals would make them friends. After the team noticed the overlap, Boruto wanted to ask Kawaki about the strange marks they bear, but it didn’t go over well. So far, fans know the so-called Karma seals allow Boruto to absorb jutsu, but it seems there is something sinister behind their meaning.

When Kawaki realized Boruto had the same mark as him, he turned against the blond-haired ninja. The fact that Kawaki had the seal was a tell that Boruto was tied to Kara, and the boy wasn’t going to return to the group without a fight.

“Karma! You… Why do you have that? Quit screwing around,” Kawaki tells the team after seeing Boruto’s seal. “As I thought, they are pursuers from Kara!”

With Kawaki using the Karma seal, he joins an exclusive list of people who can use it. Boruto bears the mark as he received it following his defeat of Momoshiki Otsutsuki. So far, readers know the group Kara has some connection to the strange seal, and Kawaki has confirmed that tie runs deeper than expected.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

