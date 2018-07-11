Wait, Did ‘Naruto’ Just Kill Off Killer B?

Naruto has more than a few near-miss moments, and its top ninjas know it. Over the years, several top-tier heroes came real close to dying, and those jailing the Tailed Beasts are always a target.

Clearly, that focus hasn’t changed in Boruto. After all, the series is gunning for the remaining Jinchuuriki, and fans are real concerned a favorite was killed.

The worry stems from the most recent episode of Boruto. Fans were reunited with Naruto Uzumaki as the Seventh Hokage was tortured. Captured by Momoshiki, Naruto had to endure his Tailed Beast chakra being drained, and it was there Momoshiki dropped a concerning note.

The psychotic Otsutsuki ninja alluded to the fact Killer B was used to make the Divine Tree Naruto was being tortured upon. The tree was eventually take out by an ensuing battle, leaving fans to worry whether Killer B was actually killed during the skirmish. However, that isn’t the case for the Lightning Ninja.

If fans will remember, Killer B did survive his battle with Momoshiki and Kinshiki awhile back. The pair ambushed the Eight-Tails Jinchuuriki, and Momoshiki was able to absorb all of the Eight-Tails’ power… or so he thought. As it turned out, Momoshiki only siphoned a small bit of the Bijuu’s power. The tree which Momoshiki introduced in the anime was reinforced with Killer B’s chakra, but it was not the man himself. So, fans can rest assured that the rap-loving ninja is alive and (mostly) well.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

