‘Boruto’ Drops Big Orochimaru Bombshell On Tsunade

There aren’t many in the world of Naruto who can say they know Orochimaru, but there are a few. Jiraiya was perhaps at the top of that list, but now it is Tsunade heading up the pack. However, there are some things the Fifth Hokage wasn’t made privy to.

You know, like the fact that Orochimaru has a son.

Yes, the bombshell was dropped on Tsunade when Boruto: Naruto Next Generation put out a new episode. The tense update saw a new arc concerning Mitsuki begin after the ninja appeared to abandon the Leaf Village. Naruto and his council were forced to deliberate over the issue, but things got rather complicated when Tsunade came home.

The former Hokage was briefed on the situation, and Naruto told Tsunade that Mitsuki was no ordinary ninja. He is the son of Orochimaru, and Tsunade was understandably enraged by the revelation.

“What are your intentions, Naruto,” Tsunade demanded after punching a wall.

“In the past, Orochimaru caused the Hidden Leaf irreparable harm! You saw it with your own eyes!”

For Tsunade, she is having a hard time believing Naruto would accept Mitsuki given his ties to Orochimaru. Even if the boy is innocent, there is a chance he could be a double agent for Orochimaru whether he knows it or not. However, Naruto is determined to stand by his opinion. The Seventh Hokage stresses Mitsuki should be judged on his own merit rather than that of his dad, leaving Tsunade to fume.

Of course, there are some details about Mitsuki that Tsunade doesn’t know. For one, it isn’t clear whether the Slug Sannin knows the boy is a cloned child. Orochimaru did not have this boy through natural means, but such a fact should be expected really. After all, there are few natural things left about Orochimaru, and Tsunade knows the villain well enough to assume something odd is up with the father-son duo.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.