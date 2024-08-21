Naruto Reveals Its Original Plans for Boruto’s Death

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has returned with a new chapter full of major revelations, and the manga has revealed that Boruto Uzumaki was originally meant to die in a different timeline. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has kicked off a new phase in the fight against the Divine Tree People, and with it has started to reveal a whole host of new abilities that were previously unseen before. As Boruto has been spending the last few years training while hiding from the Hidden Leaf Village, he ended up working together with Kashin Koji as an unexpected ally after Sasuke Uchiha was captured by the Ten Tails.

Boruto has been revealed to have grown immensely in strength thanks to new abilities he’s been able to gain in the last few years, and it’s clear that he has a better look at the current situation with the Ten Tails than anyone else. With the newest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it’s revealed to be possible thanks to a secret new ability that Kashin was able to activate, an ability that sees multiple futures play out. Some of which ended up with Boruto being meant to die and the world itself being destroyed as a result.

Boruto Was Originally Going to Die

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex goes back in time a bit during the period where Boruto was running from the Hidden Leaf Village, and after Sasuke was captured by the Ten Tails. Kashin approached him, and Boruto decides to accept his help because there’s no other option. It’s here that Kashin explains that on the moment of his death in the fight against Jigen, he activated a latent Shinjutsu power within himself due to Amado adding Shibai Otsutsuki’s cells during his creation. His power turns out to be Prescience, the ability to see multiple futures.

He sees multiple futures, and multiple potential realities that constantly ebb and flow thanks to actions in the present. The examples he gives are the worst case scenarios that were avoided like Naruto dying at Isshiki Otsutsuki’s hands, or Boruto and Sarada being killed by Kawaki. These futures saw him die, and Kawaki then be killed by the Otsutsuki to form a Divine Tree to destroy the world. The thing here is that these futures are both possible and not at the same time.

Kashin explains that he sees all of these potential realities, and they are constantly changing due to what they do in the present. So while Boruto was originally meant to die in another timeline (and did), it means that his survival is basically like walking a tightrope as it’s clear that his real death is very much still on the table.