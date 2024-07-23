Naruto Reveals the Trick to Boruto’s New Rasengan

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now working its way through the first real fight against the Ten Tails fighters, and the newest chapter of the series revealed how Boruto Uzumaki activates his newest Rasengan, Uzuhiko! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex spent the first few chapters of its run fleshing out the new state of the Hidden Leaf Village following the three year timeskip, and it’s clear that Boruto has been training desperately to be ready for the final fight against the Ten Tails. But as fans have seen through the first few chapters of the sequel thus far, Boruto still might not have trained enough

One of the ways that Boruto has drastically increased his strength for these fights was the reveal of a new Rasengan that can keep swirling around the target pretty much indefinitely as it tuned into the chakra of the planet. With the newest chapter of the series, Boruto explains how the Uzuhiko actually uses the planet’s chakra and the kind of long lead up time he needs in order to use it with enough force to completely take out an opponent. But even then it’s no guarantee of success.

Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12

Boruto’s Rasengan Uzuhiko Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 picks up shortly after Boruto saves Sarada and the others, and for the moment he gets Konohamaru to work with him. He reveals that they need to take down the Ten Tails copy in order to save Sasuke, and thus decides to use the Rasengan Uzuhiko at maximum output to kill it in a single blow. Explaining what this new move is in detail to her, Boruto reveals that actually doesn’t use the planet’s chakra, but instead uses the energy of the centrifugal force accompanying a planet’s rotation and orbit.

Boruto reveals that there are not limits to Uzuhiko’s power as a result of this, but it also takes a trick to activate. He needs to take in the planet’s energy by planting both of his feet on the ground, and means he needs to do it for quite a while in order to use it at its maximum power. It’s shown to completely blast away the Ten Tails and nearly kills it, but doesn’t manage to land the final blow due to the angle of the attack. Either way, it’s clear that Boruto indeed has a powerful new jutsu in his repertoire.