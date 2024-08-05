Naruto: New Boruto Promo Teases the Fall of Konoha

Naruto has spent years building up the Hidden Leaf Village, and if we’re being honest, it has become a second home. From its countless trees to its top-notch ramen, Konoha has it all. These days, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has put the village through its paces, and a new preview has fans on edge as it teases the fall of the Hidden Leaf.

The new preview comes courtesy of V-Jump as the magazine posted a new promo recently. The ad highlights Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 ahead of its release this month. The promo pits Boruto against two familiar foes, but fans are admittedly more worried about its text than anything else.

BORUTO CHAPTER 13 PREVIEW FROM V-JUMP 🔥🔥🔥



"Konoha Falls!? Boruto is caught off guard! Jura pierces his chest"



"Overwhelming Konoha with tremendous power! What will be the ending of Boruto vs Jura??" pic.twitter.com/U3O9MMAZIT — Hσwl (@howlxithree) August 4, 2024

“Konoha falls!? Boruto is caught offguard! Jura pierces his chest. Overwhelming Konoha with tremendous power! What will be the ending of Boruto vs Jura,” the manga preview reads.

Of course, there is no way around the ad’s mention of the Hidden Leaf. Konoha is now a hotbed of action, and we have the Otsutsuki to thank. The group’s history with Naruto and now Boruto has painted a target on the group. Most recently, the Ten-Tails’ involvement with the village has put a number of top-tier fighters out of commission. And as we know from the first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, well – the future for Konoha is bleak at best.

I mean, let’s face it. The Hidden Leaf is pretty much destroyed in that time skip. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has finally reached that time skip era, so it is just a matter of time before Konoha faces its own Hail Mary.

If you are not caught up with Boruto and its sequel, both of the series are on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. For more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Naruto was a young shinobi with an incorrigible knack for mischief. He achieved his dream to become the greatest ninja in his village, and now his face sits atop the Hokage monument. But this is not his story… A new generation of ninja is ready to take the stage, led by Naruto’s own son, Boruto!”

