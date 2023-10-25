Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Return From Long-Missing Character

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now working its way through the first reintroductions to Boruto Uzumaki and how much the Hidden Leaf Village has changed in the three years since the end of the first series, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series has set the stage for the return from a character that’s been missing for quite some time! Boruto has kicked off its sequel series by already featuring a major confrontation between Boruto, Kawaki, and Code for the first real time since everything fell apart at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ run.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has picked up three years since the end of the first series, and it’s clear that Boruto has returned to the Hidden Leaf Village to confront Code with some kind of plan. Wanting to instead broker a deal and try and figure out the Ten Tails’ location, it’s revealed at the end of the chapter that he’s actually getting some help from some toads who are helping him observe Code. This could mean a major comeback from the missing Kashin Koji.

Will Kashin Koji Return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Kashin Koji was last seen in action against Jigen, and ended up forcing him to awaken the Isshiki Otsutsuki inside of his body. Kashin almost didn’t make it out of the fight alive, but was able to escape before being wiped out completely. Kashin hasn’t been seen in action since, but it seems like in the three years since the fallout between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki, Kashin has made his return to action. He’s using his monitor toads to help Boruto keep track of Code and even helps him find the Ten Tails’ location as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 came to an end.

There are a few questions about this, however, as it’s unclear as to whether or not Kashin has been affected by Eida’s omniscience brainwashing. If he believes Boruto is now the enemy to the Hidden Leaf village, there is a wonder as to how he would have agreed to help Boruto in the first place. Boruto never showed any kind of skill using toads either, so it seems like we might have a big comeback on our hands.

