Naruto Releases New Still of Boruto Episode 214

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is pulling a My Hero Academia by exploring a battle between villains, as the Kara Organization sees a civil war break out with Kashin Koji deciding that now is the perfect time to eliminate the all-powerful leader of the group, Jigen. With the next episode of the anime adaptation seemingly also set to reveal the identity of Koji along with seeing Kara continuing to rip itself apart from the inside, it's clear that the ninja world is going to go through some big changes in the foreseeable future thanks to the villain battle.

Aside from the fight between two of Kara's most powerful members, Boruto fans have also seen a major defection from the villainous collection of rogue ninjas via Amado, the head of research and development who is seeking to switch sides and find sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf Village. Responsible for many of the biological modifications that have made a number of the Kara members nearly invincible, it is yet to be seen if Amado truly is seeking to become a part of Konoha or is simply attempting to sneak his way into the Hidden Leaf to take down the village from within.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which will see the Kara Civil War continue as Kashi Koji attempts to take down the powerful leader of the organization who has the ability to shrink both himself and other targets thanks to his jutsus:

While the anime series is getting ready to dive into a new chapter of the battle between Kara and Konoha following the Civil War, the manga has already taken the story of Naruto and Boruto into some insane new territory while making big changes to both sides of the battle for supremacy in the ninja world. With the creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, returning to the ninja world as a writer for the manga series, we are looking forward to seeing some of his heart-wrenching scenes brought to life in a new way via the anime adaptation.

What do you think of this new image for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.