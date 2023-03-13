Naruto Drops Ominous Promo for Boruto's Next Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been setting the final pieces in place to bring Part 1 of its run to an end, and the promo for the next episode of the anime is a fairly ominous tease for what is coming next in the fight between Boruto Uzumaki and Code. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations officially announced and surprised fans everywhere when they confirmed that the anime was going to end with the end of the Code Invasion Arc. This means there are only two more episodes left before Part 1 kicks off a whole new era, and there are a few things that need to be settled.

The latest Boruto episode saw Boruto using his Karma mark powers to battle against Code, and he and Kawaki realized that they were far out of their depths. As the fight continued, Boruto used even more of his chakra and was left vulnerable enough for Momoshiki Otsutsuki to take control once more as the episode came to an end. But as the promo for the next episode sets up, things are about to get far more dangerous thanks to an ominous tease of what's happening within Boruto's body. Check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto Episode 292 Preview [English Sub]



How to Watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 292

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 292 is titled "Hunger," and is currently scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 19th. The next Boruto episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu shortly after its initial debut in Japan, and there is quite a lot happening with Boruto's fight with Code. As the two of them went to extremes already, Momoshiki was able to take control of Boruto's body and began to unleash a massive Rasengan towards Code as the newest episode came to an end. But the fight is far from over.

If the events of Boruto's manga are anything to go by leading into the anime's Part 2, there is quite a huge fight coming our way with the next episode as Momoshiki continues to unleash his power in Boruto's body. There's also Naruto and Shikamaru making their way to the location, so there's a lot that's likely going to go down before the anime ends its run.

What are you hoping to see in the next Boruto episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!