Naruto Revisits Momoshiki in Tense Boruto Cliffhanger

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel is getting ready to bring the first stage of its anime run to an end in just a couple more episodes, and the cliffhanger from the newest Boruto episode brought back Momoshiki Otsutsuki to ratchet up the intensity even more before it all comes to an end! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprised fans everywhere when the anime announced that the series would be ending what it is dubbing "Part 1" with the end of the Code Invasion arc in the next few episodes. Now things are getting more hectic than ever as the climax draws closer.

For fans following the manga, Boruto's anime has been adapting the events of the Code Invasion Arc and has already kicked off the highly anticipated fight between Boruto Uzumaki and Code. This means that the newest Boruto episode finally brought about the big moment manga fans were waiting for. Testing the extent of both of their Karma mark powers, Boruto is pushed to such an extent that it leaves an opening for Momoshiki Otsutsuki to reclaim control of Boruto's body once more. So the fight's about to get a lot uglier:

Momoshiki took control, came in and went straight for the jugular! This is why he’s the goat, the goat. #boruto pic.twitter.com/Fx6jmrKOZV — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 12, 2023

Why Is Momoshiki Back in Naruto: Boruto Next Generations?

Episode 291 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations picks up with the fight between Boruto and Code, and it's revealed through the first few moments that Boruto is somehow able to maintain his lucidity despite activating the Karma power. Due to Amado's medicine that he has been taking, Boruto figured out that he's still somehow able to keep control regardless of the power. But as the fight continues and Code puts on more pressure, this control does not last long.

As Boruto is threatened even more, Momoshiki is able to take over Boruto's body and transform it much like we saw in the fight against Boro. It is a lot different this time, however, as Boruto seems to be completely unconscious as Momoshiki takes hold. As the episode comes to an end, Momoshiki begins to summon a massive Rasengan that overwhelms Code as now we have to wait to see how that ends up shaking out as their fight comes to an end.

How did you feel about seeing Momoshiki taking control of Boruto's body again in Naruto's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!