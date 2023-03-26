Naruto Drops Timeskip Teaser in Boruto Midseries Finale

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel has officially come to an end with the Boruto anime's newest episode, and has dropped an ominous tease about the infamous time skip with the final moments of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' midseries finale! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime wrapped up the final moments of the Code Invasion arc with the promise that the anime will be returning for a Part 2 some time in the future. But it left fans definitely anxious over what could be coming next for Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki when the anime finally comes back in the future with new episodes.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 1 officially came to an end with Boruto Episode 294, and explored the intense fallout of everything that happened between Boruto and Kawaki in the last few episodes. As the anime gears up for its ominous future, we got a brief return to how it all began with a revisiting of the time skip sequence between Boruto and Kawaki that originally kicked off the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime nearly 300 episodes ago! Check it out as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

From now on if someone tells me that a perfect ending doesn’t exist, I’ll just show them this. I’ll wait for as long as eternity to see that timeskip fight scene, bring it on🔥. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/oIMVQzr15L — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 26, 2023

Naruto: Boruto Timeskip Teased in Anime's Midseries Finale

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first began its run with a flash forward showing an older Boruto fighting an older Kawaki in the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village. The anime has been steadily building to this final battle ever since, and the Boruto manga's newest chapters have taken some significant strides towards making that terrible looking future happen. But with the Boruto anime ending with Boruto Episode 294, the long wait for this terrible future is now in high gear.

For those asking when is Boruto coming back with the new episodes, Part 2 has been announced but has yet to set a release date or window as of the initial announcement. It's likely going to be a while to give the Boruto manga more time to flesh out its events and even lead into this time skip, so Boruto anime fans will likely have to be a little patient before we get to see this time skip tease come to full fruition in the anime's future some day.

What are you hoping to see from Boruto's time skip in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!