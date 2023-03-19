Naruto Returns Kawaki's Greatest Power in New Boruto Battle

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime sequel has been gearing up to bring the first part of its run to an end, and with the newest episode adapting the climax of the Code Invasion Arc from the Boruto manga, the anime has returned Kawaki's greatest power to him in a huge new fight against Boruto Uzumaki himself! The Code Invasion arc has reached its climax as Boruto and Kawaki have been pitted against Code's White Karma powers, but it wasn't too long before Momoshiki Otsutsuki was able take advantage of the chaos and take full control over Boruto's body.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Momoshiki use Boruto's body to deal a lot more damage to Code, and when Kawaki is put in the crosshairs, Naruto and Shikamaru make it to the scene. But when Naruto is also put in danger of being taken out by Momoshiki's massive Rasengan, Kawaki is forced to step in and dig deep into himself until he figures out that Amado had planted a new Karma mark within him the last time he was messing with Kawaki's body.

Kawaki getting his karma back was executed so well, the flashbacks of his life and amado’s words. The intensity of this scene is unreal. #boruto pic.twitter.com/Cs11RrHP62 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 19, 2023

Naruto: How Does Kawaki Get Karma Back?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 292 sees Momoshiki use Boruto's body to nearly kill Naruto, but Kawaki is overwhelmed by emotion. He thinks back to how Amado had offered him a way to make up for his lack of power, and combined with his current situation, this allows him to activate a new Karma mark that Amado had placed in his body. Unlike before, this one is just pure power that won't be used as a potential vessel for the Otsutsuki much like Kawaki had the first time around.

When Naruto is nearly killed, Code activates this new Karma that gives him Isshiki's abilities thanks to the way Amado modified it before planting it in Kawaki's body. This brings him to a level to where he can fight against Momoshiki, and will likely make Kawaki all the more dangerous as both he and Boruto are the only ones who can truly do something about the impeding Otsutsuki threat within the both of them.

How did you feel about seeing Kawaki get back his Karma mark abilities? What do you think it means for Boruto's anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!