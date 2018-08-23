‘Naruto’ Reveals Gai’s New Taijutsu Style

Fans of Naruto know ninjas can do just about anything when they believe it. Guys like Naruto Uzumaki made their dreams come true from pure force of will, and it seems Mighto Gai has yet to give up his youthful spirit.

After all, the guy is still kicking, and the Taijutsu expert has created a new power he can wield.

This week, Naruto went live with its new Boruto episode, and the sequel honed in on Metal Lee. As the boy begins training with his father, Rock Lee is hoping to make his son more confident, and Gai is tapped for the job.

After the war hero chats with Metal, the pair head to the Academy for a lesson. The younger ninja is unsure what he’s meant to get from the exchange, but he learns after Gai finishes his talk about the Great Ninja War.

“Of course, there were things I lost as well. However, we were able to protect what we valued the most. I have no regrets,” the older man said, nodding to the leg he lost after his battle with Madara Uchiha.

“Thanks to these legs, I can still persevere.”

For Gai, he wants to show Metal the only way to move beyond an issue to accept it. In the way the older man accepted his lost leg, Metal must accept his anxiety, so Gai shows his student’s son what he can do now that he has accepted his own shortcoming. He challenges Metal and Iwabe to a two-on-one fight using his new form of Taijutsu.

“Don’t worry. Of course, you heard me earlier. I’m more agile than before. Two against one is nothing,” he says.

The battle begins with Gai on a single leg as he takes a flamingo stance. All his years of training prepared his body for his impossible form, and Gai kills it. He is able to easily throw off Iwabe and even maneuvers around Metal with several backflips. Gai may not be an active ninja anymore, but he can definitely still fight. So, who wants to bet the old sensei is still challenging Kakashi to fights these days?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.