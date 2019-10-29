Naruto Shares Boruto’s Reactions to the Konoha 11

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc is well underway and while Boruto and Sasuke are waiting for Urashiki to arrive, Boruto has to go undercover and keep a close watch on the young Naruto. This has led him to exploring the various areas of the Hidden Leaf Village of the past, and this means that Boruto got to meet the younger versions of all the adults in his life. Fans know of these young Genin as the “Konoha 11,” and Boruto hilariously gave his opinions of each of them as he found out how different many of them are from their adult selves.

Episode 130 of the series sees all of the young Genin gather in order to clean up a mess left behind by Jiraiya, and it’s here that Boruto gives is opinions on how each of the Genin has changed…or not compared to how he knows them.

As the Genin are given a special order by the current Hokage, Tsunade, to clean up a messy bath house that Jiraiya ruined, Boruto comes face-to-face with the younger Sakura, who he notes acts just like Sarada does. There’s a perfect example of this as she chastises Naruto over something as soon as she arrives, too. Then he meets the younger version of his mother, and gets a little bashful when he sees just how much Hinata was crushing on his father back then.

Soon after, he meets his uncle Neji for the very first time. He’s a bit nervous to speak with the uncle he’s unfortunately never met, but luckily Naruto is there to smooth things over. Rock Lee arrives as well, and Boruto notices just how he looks like his son, Metal Lee. He does the same with Shikamaru, as he looks and acts just like Shikadai does. As for Ino and Choji, he mentions how they haven’t changed much either.

But the biggest reactions come from his perception of Kiba and Shino, two adults who have played some bigger roles in his life. Here he realizes that Kiba isn’t exactly the hero, or next in line to become Hokage, as he always proclaimed. The others quickly mentioned how Kiba was just making stuff up. As for Shino, the younger Shino remarks how sloppy Boruto’s taijutsu is. Shino then says that his teacher should have done a better job at pointing this out, and Boruto hilariously thinks to himself that Shino was his teacher!

These little moments are a great way to fully explore the time travel arc for the series, but it’s clear by the preview for the next episode that these light adventures are over for now as now Boruto will be facing off against Urashiki at last.

