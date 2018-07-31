‘Naruto’ Teases The Power Of Boruto’s Seal

Boruto is carving out a path of its own these days, and Naruto fans are happy to be on its ride. Despite its sequel status, Boruto has done a lot to differentiate its lead from Naruto Uzumaki, and the pair have some rather different power sets.

And, thanks to Boruto‘s latest update, fans know a bit more about how strong Naruto’s son is thanks to his seal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, Kama is becoming the major player Boruto set it up to be thanks to its latest chapter. The mysterious seal was gifted to the Uzumaki by Momoshiki after Boruto defeated the godly ninja, and Kama has been causing trouble ever since. Now, Boruto has met another boy who bears the same seal as him, and Kama is more powerful than fans thought.

For one, Kawaki’s entry into the series shows what Kama can do in the hands of a skilled user. The strange boy is able to wield Kama at will unlike Boruto who only activates it when he’s out of any other option. With Kama in place, Kawaki is able to skillfully absorb jutsu and rerelease them with terrifying accuracy. Boruto has been able to do this in the past, but his clumsy use of the technique did not go unnoticed.

Later in Boruto‘s recent chapter, the hero is forced to absorb another jutsu to save his team. Kawaki kills a lower-tier member of Kara by using an absorbed jutsu, but its fallout threatens to kill the Leaf Village squad. Boruto absorbs the technique used by Kawaki, but the duo tap into yet another power during the mission.

When Kawaki first unlocks his seal against Garou, Boruto mirrors the opening unconsciously. Team 7 can only watch as Boruto’s seal unravels over his skin, and Kashin Koji doesn’t seem too surprised. He calls the phenomenon ‘Resonance’ and it happens when two Kama users sync their seals. It allows the fighters to use any jutsu which either of them absorbed in the past, so you can understand why this technique is a scary one to wield — especially if you aren’t even sure how to use the Kama to begin with.

How do you think Boruto will come to master this power of his? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.