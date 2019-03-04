‘Boruto’ Reveals Key To Beating Naruto’s Regenerative Powers

If you could pick any power from Naruto to inherit, what would it be? The series has rolled out plenty of high-powered techniques from the Rasengan to Chidori, but all you accident-prone fans would be gunning for the ability to heal yourself.

However, there is something you all should know if that is the case. The regenerative powers aren’t foolproof, and it turns out Boruto has shown fans the loophole to beating the ability.

Recently, Naruto‘s sequel dropped a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with its heroes. The Seventh Hokage has picked a fight with an intruder looking to take Kawaki from the Leaf Village. Delta, an Inner member of Kara, is planning to take the boy away. This isn’t going to fly with Naruto, and Delta learns the battle will be tough when the Hokage’s regenerative powers are put on display.

So, what does she do? She decides to pull out a technique which Kawaki says can obliterate one’s ability to self heal.

“It’s power isn’t the only scary part,” Kawaki said.

“They’re destructive beams developed to counter regenerative powers. The cells of any body parts that are hit get completely obliterated,” he continued. “Even my body’s or the Hokage’s healing powers probably can’t repair the damage.”

It doesn’t take long for Naruto to comment on the power, and he admits it is downright terrifying.

“That’s a scary attack,” the Hokage admitted. “It looks like it’d be real bad to get hit by it!”

With powers like these, Delta is proving to be a bigger threat than expected, but she is not enough to rile up Naruto too bad. Even Kawaki can see the Hokage is out of the baddie’s league, but things took a turn when Delta turned her eyes to Himawari and turned the girl into a human shield.

So, do you think Naruto will find a way around this new technique? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

