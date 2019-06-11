Naruto Eyes New Opening for Boruto In July

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a sequel that lives up to its original series, Naruto. Following the life of Boruto, the son of Naruto, is hoping to find a way out of the shadow of his father who is now Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village. As is the case with most anime series, after a certain number of episodes or to start off a new story arc, a new opening theme is chosen to usher in new episodes. Boruto is no different with a new opening being tentatively confirmed for this July.

Twitter User Spytrue confirmed that a new opening theme will be sung by Haruka Fukuhara for July:

Boruto new anime ED in July will be sung by Haruka Fukuhara pic.twitter.com/lfNokP85zW — SPY (@Spytrue) June 6, 2019

The previous opener for Boruto was the song, “Golden Time” by artist Fujifabric, that gave a relatively in-depth overview for the life of the young Konoha ninja regardless of the fact that it ran a little under two minutes. Showing Boruto’s home life, training, life as a ninja, and relationships with his friends and mentors, the theme did an excellent job of catching viewers up to speed on this next generation of Naruto and the younger characters that would be carrying the torch into the future.

As for the exact date, or story, that this opener is going to appear with is unknown at present. Currently, in the anime, we are following the trio of Kakashi, Gai, and Mirai as they travel to different hot springs in search of some much needed rest and relaxation. One of the big events that the series has been hinting at for the past episodes has been the return of the deceased ninja, Asuma, who was originally killed by the member of the Akatsuki, Kakuzu.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.