Naruto Reveals Boruto’s New Goal as a Ninja

Boruto’s anime future remains a mystery as Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when anime fans might expect the return of the son of the Seventh Hokage. While viewers wait to see Konoha’s return to the small screen, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to march on via its amazing manga series. The manga might continue to follow Boruto Uzumaki but the ninja protagonist’s life has never been more dire than it is now. Hunted by both friends and enemies alike, Boruto has revealed his new goals that he is focused on in this brave new world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 13, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Rather than focusing on the present, Two Blue Vortex takes the opportunity to revisit the past. In between the start of the latest series and the ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, three years had passed as Boruto tried to dodge a world that believed he was responsible for the death of his parents. In the latest chapter, we see Boruto coming face-to-face with Kashin Koji, the villainous clone of Jiraiya, who helps Naruto’s son reveal the protagonist’s new goals for the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto’s Goals For The Future

In chatting with Kashin Koji about the “Ten Tails”, aka the villainous beings that have emerged from the Divine Trees, Boruto states what he is hoping to accomplish in his future, “Whether it’s stopping a Divine Tree plan or whatnot, I’ll never agree to any option that involves killing Kawaki, understand? Cuz knocking sense into my idiot bro and restoring the Uzumaki household is my goal. Whatever the case, Ten Tails is in my way, that much is clear. Don’t bother wasting your breath. I’ll do it! Finish off Code and Ten Tails both!’

Following this flashback, we witness the present which sees Boruto in dire straits. Despite surviving his recent fights against the Divine Trees, Naruto’s son has been captured by Kawaki and is now a prisoner as Boruto’s brother hopes to kill him to fully eradicate the Otsutsuki. Meanwhile, the Divine Trees are seemingly about to get a new addition to their collective, which might spell serious trouble for the Ninja World.

Want to follow along with the trials and tribulations of Boruto? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Hidden Leaf Village.