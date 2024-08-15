Naruto Creator Celebrates the Uzumaki Family With New Sketch

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been the “Shippuden” of the Boruto era of the successful Ninja Shonen series. Thanks to the recent events forged by creator Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto Uzumaki has had to deal with the most difficult time of his life. As the son of the Seventh Hokage now fights against new enemies and old friends, anime fans are waiting to see when Studio Pierrot will bring back the Hidden Leaf Village. Now, to help celebrate the franchise, both creator Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto have taken on Naruto and Boruto in a side-by-side reunion of the Uzumakis.

When last we saw Naruto Uzumaki, both himself and his partner Hinata were in dire straits. Thanks to Kawaki wanting to destroy the Otsutsuki, the latest addition to the Uzumaki believed his best move was to remove both the Seventh Hokage and his wife. Rather than eliminating the two main players of the shonen franchise, Kawaki trapped them inside of a limbo-like reality where they wouldn’t cause him any problems. Since the former vessel considered Boruto to be a main target as the son of the Seventh shares a body with Momoshiki, it makes sense that Kawaki wanted to dodge any push back from Naruto.

Naruto x Boruto: Reunion

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first began, Masashi Kishimoto was not writing the sequel series that introduced a new cast of characters to lead the charge in the ninja world. Eventually, Kishimoto would return and had quite a series of events take place to come back with a bang. Eliminating both Jigen and Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox, Masashi has been busy throwing some major monkey wrenches into Boruto’s life.

NEW NARUTO AND BORUTO ILLUSTRATION FROM KISHIMOTO AND IKEMOTO ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8RkJwUK14M — Hina (@Hinaaa_Uzumaki_) August 14, 2024

When the Naruto anime does return, it won’t see Boruto in the driver’s seat. Studio Pierrot has stated in the past that it is looking to bring back Konoha by exploring the earlier days of the franchise and unveiling new stories focusing on Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura’s earlier days in Team 7. While the original episodes were slated to arrive last year, they had to be indefinitely postponed, though there have been recent reports that the installments might be on the way.

