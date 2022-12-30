Naruto And Family Celebrate The New Year With New Art

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is exploring new territory by focusing on Konoha's ninjas that picked up the torch after Naruto and his friends aged up to run the Hidden Leaf Village, and with the anime adaptation planning for a big 2023, new art has arrived that sees both the Uzumaki and Uchiha Clans getting ready for the New Year. As both the manga and anime adaptation continue the fight against the Kara Organization, the Shonen series is looking to explore some major new territory when the new year arrives.

During this year's Jump Festa, the Naruto franchise revealed not only that the anime would adapt the spin-off series focusing on Sasuke and Sakura in the time period that took place between the end of Naruto: Shippuden and the start of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but it will also return to its source material by adapting the "Code Arc". In this arc, the right-hand man of Jigen is looking for revenge for the death of his master and has Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and the other ninjas of Konoha in his sights. With the Kara Organization in shambles following Jigen's death, Code looks to create a new rogue ninja collective that might turn out to be far stronger.

Happy Naruto Year

The Shonen series shared new art to ring in 2023, uniting both the Uzumaki and Uchiha Clans while also giving them new outfits that have yet to make their debut in either the anime adaptations or the manga:

(Photo: Pierrot)

(Photo: Pierrot)

In the pages of the manga, Konoha is dealing with a wild new issue that sees two former Kara members joining the Hidden Leaf Village's ranks. While Eida and Daemon, former allies to Code, might be considered powerful allies in the fight against Kara now, they are also powder kegs that could explode at any moment. Shigaraki and Konoha's allies are tip-toeing their way to make sure that the Ninja World can retain these two former members of Kara as allies, which might be easier said than done considering Eida's ability to see anything happening in the world and Daemon's short fuse.

What do you think of this new Naruto art to ring in the new year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Abdul_S17