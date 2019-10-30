Boruto Preview Teases Return of Naruto’s Wild Nine-Tails Form

Time and again, Boruto keeps learning new stories about his father. After a tense standoff, the Uzumaki family is more together than ever after Naruto and his son made up. For quite some time, the anime has followed the pair as they made up for lost time, but a new arc has given Boruto a whole new look at his dad. And thanks to a new preview, fans know Boruto will meet yet another side of Naruto he’s never seen before.

This time, however, the fault will not rest on Naruto. It turns out the time-travel mission Boruto has stumbled upon will lead him to see an incomplete version of Naruto’s Nine-Tails cloak. As fans know, the wild transformation is very unpredictable, but this latest Boruto preview sees its hero act pretty chill about the whole thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a still has been shared amongst fans from the new Boruto preview. The shot sees Boruto looking eye-to-eye with Naruto who has been covered by his bijuu chakra. With his whisker scars etched wide, Naruto is covered by the eerie red-orange chakra which poisons all it touches. However, Boruto doesn’t seem too scared. After all, Naruto is his dad and a friend, but Boruto could stand to show a bit more self-preservation.

#Boruto

You know Urashiki vs Sasuke and the rest is cool but I can’t wait for THIS😍 Each episode they get closer and closer ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ivMcQrQ0Es — GanG (@BorutoGanG) October 29, 2019

Fans seem excited for this moment which should not be a surprise. Boruto and Naruto have formed a touching bond during this recent time-travel arc, so it means a lot for Boruto to reach out to his dad at this time. If anyone is going to be able to talk Naruto out of his Nine-Tails cloak, it would be his son whether or not Boruto’s true identity is known.

How do you think this Boruto transformation will go down…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.