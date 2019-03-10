New ‘Naruto’ Artwork Spotlights the Hyuga Clan

Fans often agree that one of the best aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how the fan-favorite characters from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto have grown up. This is especially true for characters only hinted at in the original.

Characters like Hanabi Hyuga have come into their own in the sequel, and fans can see a good example of this in a new piece of art celebrating the Hyuga Clan’s Hinata and Hanabi.

As spotted by ObitoFan on Reddit, this official art from the Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage mobile game highlights a serene moment between Hinata and Hyuga as the help one another change into yukatas. This is a new look for Hinata, but a familiar one for Hanabi as she’s been portrayed in pretty much the same way since her reintroduction to the series in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Hanabi Hyuga has seen a bigger role in the sequel series as she was far too young to make a big impact in the original series. Hanabi’s even become a captain to one of the new ninja teams, and even got a focus episode as she helped trained one of her young Genins harness a new jutsu power.

She was also called upon to help Boruto figure out if he had the Byakugan early on in the series, and even took the place of what his mother Hinata could have helped with. In fact, Hanabi has taken even more of an active role in the series than Hinata has had so far. It’s not something fans expected when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, but it is something fans have surely appreciated.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

